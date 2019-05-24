Menu
NEW BUSINESS IN TOWN: IDSS cheif executive Michelle McPhee at The Deli.
News

New eatery serving up employment for Bundy

Mikayla Haupt
by
24th May 2019 4:36 PM
THERE'S a new business coming to Targo St and it's not only bringing new flavours to Bundaberg, but employment opportunities for those with disabilities - and that place is The Deli.

On the former Petros Chicken Carvery site, The Deli, to be opened by Integrated Disability Support Services, is set to offer people with disabilities a chance to get into the workforce in a safe environment.

With eight staff currently training, all of which identify as having a disability, IDSS chief executive Michelle McPhee said this was an exciting time for everyone involved.

Ms McPhee said it can be challenging for people with disabilities to gain open employment, but through the Deli they hoped to showcase what they could do.

She said while Bundaberg was known as a foodie location, they wanted to add an element of difference which was why they opted to open a deli rather than a cafe.

The Deli will be an eatery housing a range of cheeses from France, Italy and Greece, a range of meats and will be licenced.

Ms McPhee said there would be a variety of speciality sandwiches, fondue, cob loaf and anything cheesey.

The Deli is set to be open for seven-day trading, meaning you can catch up with your friends for a glass of wine and cheese plater on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon if your heart desires.

Or get a platter to go and enjoy it by the beach.

Ms McPhee said they will also be offering a delivery service.

Hoping to open on June 10, Ms McPhee said the excitement was building in the community with their Facebook page following growing by the day.

