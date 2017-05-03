New eatery for Bargara Central

NEW TENANT: Bargara Central is welcoming a new tenant to the complex.

THE slice is right for pizza-lovers who live in Bargara.

Less than a month after Eagle Boys closed its doors at their premises in Bargara Central, a new pizza shop is moving in.

Domino's employees have begun work on the fit-out of the new store, which is expected to open by the end of the month.

Morgan Lee, retail marketing manager of Stockwell - the company that owns Bargara Central - confirmed the franchise had begun the process of moving into the vacant shop.

Up to now, Bargara customers were being serviced by the East Bundaberg Domino's store following the demise of the Eagle Boys chain.

Ms Lee also hinted at another retailer taking space between the bakery and hairdresser near the Aldi and Woolworths entrance, which will take the tenancy of the complex to full capacity.

"That makes our centre 100% leased," Ms Lee said.

She said tenants had noticed an increase in customers to the centre after Aldi opened late last year.