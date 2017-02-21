32°
New early intervention centre to help Bundy kids, bring jobs

Crystal Jones
| 21st Feb 2017 3:42 PM
NEW SERVICE: BUSHkids CEO Carlton Meyn and clinical services manager Susan Harrison in Bundaberg to look for a building for an early intervention service for kids under six.
NEW SERVICE: BUSHkids CEO Carlton Meyn and clinical services manager Susan Harrison in Bundaberg to look for a building for an early intervention service for kids under six. Crystal Jones

TEN new jobs will created and scores of Bundaberg children with disabilities or developmental delays will get the essential support they need with the announcement of a new early intervention centre.

BUSHkids has been named the NDIS partner in the community to provide health services to children under the age of six.

Today, BUSHkids chief executive officer Carlton Meyn and clinical services manager Susan Harrison were in Bundaberg looking for a home for the service that will run in addition to the BUSHkids centre on Maryborough St.

"There will be two separate services,” Mr Meyn said.

"It is something that is massive for the community of Bundaberg.”

The NDIS is Australia's biggest social reform program since the introduction of Medicare in the 1970s, transferring responsibility for funding disability support from state governments to a new federal agency, the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA).

Although the NDIS won't be available in the Bundaberg area until October 2017, BUSHkids will start providing NDIS early intervention services in Bundaberg from July this year.

"This will involve a significant increase in the size of BUSHkids operations in Bundaberg,” said BUSHkids' clinical services manager Susan Harrison.

Mr Meyn said 10 positions would be created for allied health staff including psychologists and physiotherapists.

"The fact that we have been successful in winning this competitive tender is testament to the great work BUSHkids has been doing, particularly the team in Bundaberg,” he said.

"We were able to demonstrate to the NDIA that we are already providing high quality allied health services for children in the area, while the great support we receive from Friends of BUSHkids in Bundaberg showed the key role we play in the community.

"I'd like to thank all the staff and volunteers who worked hard to secure this important contract for BUSHkids”.

Mr Meyn said as an Early Childhood Partner, BUSHkids would support families of children with developmental delays and provide the support needed to improve the child's development.

Where a child requires more intensive early intervention supports, BUSHkids staff will work with the family to develop an NDIS plan to access the support funding need on a more long-term basis.

BUSHkids is a not for profit organisation providing primary health care to children and their families in rural Queensland communities.

REVEALED: Bundaberg high schools ranked by OP results

THE region's leading OP schools of 2016 have been revealed, with the school topping the list having 20% of its OP eligible students receiving OP scores of 1-5.

