New DV officer assigned to region, but MP asks where

WIDE BAY will be assigned a new specialist police officer this year, in the State Government's fight against domestic violence.

The addition is part of a $133million commitment to fight domestic and family violence and help victims.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the state's 24 new specialist officers would be allocated throughout Queensland to provide specialist education and training to operational officers and assist other government and non-government agencies to better address domestic violence-related issues.

"Our Police are dealing with domestic violence on the front line every single day, and these domestic and family violence coordinators will provide them with the support they need."

Mr Ryan said the 24 new positions would lift the number of DV coordinator officers in Queensland from 30 to 54.

While he welcomed the announcement that an extra domestic and family violence officer would be station in Wide Bay, State Member for Bundaberg David Batt said he was frustrated with the uncertainty over where in the region the position would be located.

He cited the high number of domestic incidents being reported at the Bundaberg Police Station as justification for an additional Bundaberg position.

"(This commitment) is not a new announcement and I am disappointed that no further information has been provided on where in Wide Bay the position will be based," Mr Batt said.

"I have previously (asked) the Minister to shed light on when the recruitment for the DVLO position will start, when the appointed officer will begin work, and how much funding has been allocated to the position.

"(So) I again call on the government to clarify if the announced DVLO position will be based in Bundaberg."

Domestic violence. Thinkstock

Bundaberg Police Station's one domestic violence coordinator has held the position for more than 10 years, according to Mr Batt.

"Since then the number of domestic incidents being reported to police has massively increased.

"I know a second officer will help the staff at Bundaberg police station immensely," he said.

"The workload on DVLO's continues to grow as the awareness of the issue improves, but the staffing hasn't changed."