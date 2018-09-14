New duet single to be performed tonight

COUNTRY music can tell a story better than any other genre, and two of Bundaberg's best-established country singers have joined forces to deliver a heart-warming duet.

Justin Standley and Evelyn Bury are household names in the world of local talent, and the two have just released a new single that tells of hope and happiness.

Bury has had her feet firmly planted in the music industry for more than 55 years and said the song, which they will perform live at the Railway Hotel tonight, had received rave reviews since being aired on Wednesday morning.

"The single has already had airplay, and we've received phone calls from a few presenters who have said they think it's going to be a hit,” she said.

"It's a really lovely song called love and happiness. It's a song full of hope that reminds you that when you get low and when things get low, just around the corner is love and happiness.”

The two artists met in Sydney last month to record the song for Standley's new album, for which the former X-factor finalist has teamed with many artists to create.

"I found it really hard to sing without crying in the studio,” Bury said.

"When I finished recording I walked out and everyone in the studio was crying - they just thought it was so beautiful.”

Bury said at the age of 72, it feels as though she's got a new lease on life.

"I'm very excited for it. It's very uplifting,” she said.

"I feel very blessed that I can still manage to sing with that quality at this age.”

Bury will appear as a special guest at Standley's show to officially launch the single.

Tickets $20. Call 4151 3247.