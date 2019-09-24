New dual-lane drive-through opens at city McDonald’s

The new dual-lane drive-through at McDonald's Bundaberg City is now open.

RIGHT on schedule, the new dual-lane drive-through at the Bundaberg City McDonald’s store has reopened.

Works to add increased capacity for traffic finished on Friday, with customers urged to use either lane, the shortest for speediest service, when placing their order.

The drive-through was temporarily closed during the expansion works but McDonald’s Bundaberg owner/operator Craig Manley said a few weeks ago the aim was to reopen in time for the school holidays.

“We’re currently undergoing some great renovations to enhance our restaurant and ensure we’re providing our customers with the best possible dining experience,” he said earlier this month.

“We unveiled eight state-of-the-art digital kiosks last week and are now undergoing a dual lane drive-through expansion, scheduled to open in time for the holidays, which means we can serve our drive-through customers even quicker.

“Once the drive-through expansion is complete, we will move on to upgrading our car park.”