NEW DRAW: Who’s kicking off 2021 NDRL comp this weekend

Avondale and Gin Gin will go head to head in the first match of the 2021 Northern District’s Rugby League women’s league tag competition on Sunday, April 11.

Northern Districts Rugby League's women's league tag and rugby league is kicking off in South Kolan this weekend for the first time in more than a year.

And there's already been some changes to the 2021 competition which starts on April 11.

The previous draw had a sport in the WLT division for a South Kolan and Agnes Water team but now they aren't expected to take the field this year.

The new draw shows a three-team comp with Gin Gin's Hawks and Avondale's two teams - the Tigers the and newly established Avondale Hornets.

WLT will kick off first on Sunday with Avondale Tigers taking on Gin Gin Hawks at 12.15pm; while the Hornets have a bye.

The men's league competition will follow with the same rivalry of Avondale and Gin Gin taking the field at 1.30pm.

Then the home team, South Kolan Sharks, will verse Miriam Vale Magpies at 3.15pm.

The South Kolan Football Club field is at 12 Coes Road, South Kolan.

Admission is $7.

