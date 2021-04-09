Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Avondale and Gin Gin will go head to head in the first match of the 2021 Northern District’s Rugby League women’s league tag competition on Sunday, April 11.
Avondale and Gin Gin will go head to head in the first match of the 2021 Northern District’s Rugby League women’s league tag competition on Sunday, April 11.
News

NEW DRAW: Who’s kicking off 2021 NDRL comp this weekend

Mikayla Haupt
9th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Northern Districts Rugby League's women's league tag and rugby league is kicking off in South Kolan this weekend for the first time in more than a year.

And there's already been some changes to the 2021 competition which starts on April 11.

The previous draw had a sport in the WLT division for a South Kolan and Agnes Water team but now they aren't expected to take the field this year.

The new draw shows a three-team comp with Gin Gin's Hawks and Avondale's two teams - the Tigers the and newly established Avondale Hornets.

Community Newsletter SignUp

WLT will kick off first on Sunday with Avondale Tigers taking on Gin Gin Hawks at 12.15pm; while the Hornets have a bye.

The men's league competition will follow with the same rivalry of Avondale and Gin Gin taking the field at 1.30pm.

Then the home team, South Kolan Sharks, will verse Miriam Vale Magpies at 3.15pm.

The South Kolan Football Club field is at 12 Coes Road, South Kolan.

Admission is $7.

MORE STORIES

More Stories

northern districts rugby league sport women's league tag
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘READY TO FIRE’: Police find cocked gun in fidgety man’s bag

        Premium Content ‘READY TO FIRE’: Police find cocked gun in fidgety man’s bag

        Crime The man told officers there was “nothing of interest inside” before they made the startling discovery.

        • 9th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that...

        • 9th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Why this weekend a good time to hit region’s beaches

        Premium Content Why this weekend a good time to hit region’s beaches 

        News BEACH REPORT: Great news for local beachgoers and tourists this weekend.

        • 9th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Premium Content AstraZeneca cut for under-50s due to blood clot fears

        Health Scott Morrison waits for review after Uk AstraZeneca decision