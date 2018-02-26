New drainage to protect homes from stormwater flooding

PROBLEM SOLVED: Councillor Wayne Honor is chuffed with the drainage works at Campbell Street in Gin Gin.

PROBLEM SOLVED: Councillor Wayne Honor is chuffed with the drainage works at Campbell Street in Gin Gin. Jodie DixonBIT190816VANDAL

RESIDENTS of Campbell St in Gin Gin can breathe a bit easier following a drainage upgrade to protect their homes.

Divisional representative and council roads and drainage spokesman Wayne Honor said the drainage upgrade would save properties from inundation.

Bundaberg Regional Council partnered with the Queensland Department of Transport and Main Roads to resolve the long-standing issue.

Cr Honor said the problems had long affected several properties, cutting off access at times.

"Taking in to consideration the proximity of the southern approach to the Bruce Highway and its impacts on nearby stormwater drains, Council partnered with Main Roads to design and construct an appropriate drainage solution that would ensure these properties would be protected,” he said.

"Following the upgrade, some of the overland stormwater flow will be captured and redirected to an existing open drain with the balance captured by new stormwater pipes constructed beneath Bundaberg-Gin Gin Rd and down Campbell St.”

Cr Honor said it was rewarding to see the council complete the project in partnership with TMR.

"Having TMR share the financial burden with council is a win for all ratepayers.”