The Don Pancho Beach Resort was recently purchased by the Star Hotels Group.
New Don Pancho owners check in

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
2nd Oct 2019 5:30 PM
QUEENSLAND’S largest independently owned and operated pub and liquor retail organisation Star Group has expanded its investment in the Bundaberg region.

Just months after purchasing the Bargara Lakes Tavern and opening a Star Liquor store at Bargara Central, the group has purchased the Don Pancho Beach Resort.

The resort is featured on the group’s website as one of the venues they own.

The hotel promotes itself as being positioned at the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and being the best place to stay to get a taste of the Central Coast lifestyle.

The mediterranean-styled resort has a four star rating on many accommodation booking sites and has received plenty of positive reviews.

Many praised the resort for its cleanliness and close proximity to the beach.

Since the takeover, the famous Don Pancho bull sign on Bargara Rd has been changed to a rectangular shape to advertise the business.

The business’s Facebook page also changed its profile picture to a new colour scheme at the end of August.

The Bargara Lakes Tavern has also seen a new menu come into play and the revival of the courtesy bus service in the area.

bargara don pancho new owners star group star hotels
