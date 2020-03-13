New doctors welcomed to the region

THE University of Queensland are hoping to encourage new doctors to stay in the region by helping them to establish community ties.

The University of Queensland Regional Training Hub Wide Bay held a welcoming event on Thursday night for new doctors to the region.

RTHWB Senior Academic Clinician, Dr Steve Flecknoe-Brown said to retain doctors in regional areas it was important they experienced the benefits of living there.

“Feeling part of the community is a highlight of rural practice that doctors notice and appreciate,” Dr Flecknoe-Brown said.

“We find many doctors feel truly welcomed for the first time in their lives in a city like Bundaberg, which is why we commit to hosting this event each year.

“RTHWB provides great opportunities for medical graduates interested in rural careers by providing doctors with broader experience and better supervision than in metropolitan hospitals.”

The event is aimed at creating a sustainable future medical workforce in remote, regional and rural Australia.

Evidence has shown junior doctors who established ties with a local community were more likely to continue their career in the area and return once they’ve completed speciality training.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said events like it helped them choose Bundaberg as a place to live and create a sustainable local medical workforce.

“Feeling at home in Bundaberg is really important for our young doctors, and establishing these strong links with the community helps them settle into their new career faster,” Ms Carroll said.