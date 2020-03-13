Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Associate Professor Steve Flecknoe-Brown, Dr Caitlin Norbury, Dr Christian Turton and Dr Elspeth Norton.
Associate Professor Steve Flecknoe-Brown, Dr Caitlin Norbury, Dr Christian Turton and Dr Elspeth Norton.
News

New doctors welcomed to the region

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com
13th Mar 2020 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE University of Queensland are hoping to encourage new doctors to stay in the region by helping them to establish community ties.

The University of Queensland Regional Training Hub Wide Bay held a welcoming event on Thursday night for new doctors to the region.

RTHWB Senior Academic Clinician, Dr Steve Flecknoe-Brown said to retain doctors in regional areas it was important they experienced the benefits of living there.

“Feeling part of the community is a highlight of rural practice that doctors notice and appreciate,” Dr Flecknoe-Brown said.

“We find many doctors feel truly welcomed for the first time in their lives in a city like Bundaberg, which is why we commit to hosting this event each year.

“RTHWB provides great opportunities for medical graduates interested in rural careers by providing doctors with broader experience and better supervision than in metropolitan hospitals.”

The event is aimed at creating a sustainable future medical workforce in remote, regional and rural Australia.

Evidence has shown junior doctors who established ties with a local community were more likely to continue their career in the area and return once they’ve completed speciality training.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Acting Chief Executive Debbie Carroll said events like it helped them choose Bundaberg as a place to live and create a sustainable local medical workforce.

“Feeling at home in Bundaberg is really important for our young doctors, and establishing these strong links with the community helps them settle into their new career faster,” Ms Carroll said.

bundaberg doctors new doctors the university of queensland wide bay hospital and health service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Royal Easter Show cancelled

    Royal Easter Show cancelled
    • 13th Mar 2020 4:18 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: When Guzman y Gomez will reopen

        premium_icon REVEALED: When Guzman y Gomez will reopen

        News After being shut longer than anticipated Guzman y Gomez Bundaberg has announced when they will reopen their doors.

        • 13th Mar 2020 3:35 PM
        Call to postpone election due to COVID-19 risk

        premium_icon Call to postpone election due to COVID-19 risk

        News THE Bargara candidate said the election should be delayed, considering cancellation...

        Pilot charged over passenger’s death

        premium_icon Pilot charged over passenger’s death

        Breaking THE pilot of a plane that crashed near Agnes Water in 2017 has been charged over...

        Detectives find drugs, cash in Bundaberg home raid

        premium_icon Detectives find drugs, cash in Bundaberg home raid

        News BUNDABERG CIB detectives have seized multiple items after bust at a Woondooma St...