Former UAP Hinkler candidate running for council

THE Bundaberg RSL sub-branch president and former Hinkler candidate Joseph Ellul is shifting focus to local government with the announcement of his Division 7 candidacy.

Having grown up on a Bucca farm, Mr Ellul's life has seen him compete internationally in rugby league and union, deployed to Middle East and in East Timor as an officer in the Australian Army and now he's back home and campaigning for a seat as a councillor within the Bundaberg Regional Council.

The current Division 7 councillor is Ross Sommerfeld.

Mr Ellul said he would appreciate the opportunity to help assist the growth and efficiencies of the Bundaberg Regional Council and ensure it is operating to capacity as a councillor for Division 7.

"I am a positive and forward-thinking person and always extremely driven in my desire to improve outcomes for all concerned," he said.

"I am a people-person and would be very happy to listen to community concerns and assist where possible."

He said to grow Bundaberg we need to look at how best to help the primary producers and small businesses in the area, these being the major employers.

"Some possible ways to do this are by improving access to and growing the use of the port, the airport and if possible by developing a rail transfer facility to assist the local businesses access to major markets at better prices," he said.

"Two of these areas are in Division 7 and I think that is where I see some major progress can be made."

Mr Ellul said he would like to see the community flourish by working with what we have already and enhancing it.

He said the most noticeable thing from his campaign for Hinkler was the lack of ability of groups to work together.

"I have spent the last seven months working on creating cohesion within the many divisions in the local RSL that had splintered over the last four to five years," he said.

"We are now on one track and will achieve more as a result.

"I would like the opportunity to achieve the same with local council."

For more information, visit Mr Ellul's Facebook page.