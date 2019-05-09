New development proposal for more than 250 Bundy homes

DEVELOPMENT: More than 250 new homes have been proposed for Avoca.

MORE thank 250 new homes have been proposed for development in Avoca.

The proposed development would incorporate an aged care facility and a lifestyle village for the last remaining undeveloped lot zoned low-density residential in the area.

The one to two storey building would incorporate 90 rooms with an ensuite and would offer specialised care.

The village also includes two and three bedroom homes that can accommodate caravans and RVs.

The village master plan details a number of communal facilities for the lifestyle village including a community centre, swimming pool and bowling green.

While not operating as a retirement village the applicant expects that the lifestyle village would predominantly be occupied by people aged 50 and over.

Insite SJC Development Consultant Geoff Campbell said, if approved, the development would cater to the future needs of the region.

"Essentially the applicants are responding to a market situation that says there's a fair bit of vacant residential land developed and they looked for a more contemporary residential land use,” he said.

"The aged care aspect of it was another market response. New facilities of that nature are always going to be needed with our aging population.”

He said it was more positive news for the Bundaberg Region and growing development interest.

"It's evidence of confidence and investment in the area.”

He said this application provided similar facilities in the Bundaberg city area.

"The location, in that West Bundaberg area fairly close to Sugarland and the hospital, is a good spot for these types of development.”

Planning and Development portfolio spokesperson Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the proposal would provide an additional 253 homes on River Springs Drive.

"The application proposes to dedicate more than half of the land to open recreational space, including a lake. This would not only enhance the lifestyle appeal for potential residents but would appropriately utilise flood constrained land along the riverbank,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"Active development for the home sites makes up 46 per cent of the total 22.44 hectare lot.”