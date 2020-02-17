NEW DEVELOPMENT: Proposal approved for Mundubbera

NEW AG BUSINESS: Mundubbera's main street will be receiving a new business in the not too distant future. Picture: North Burnett Regional Council.

A DEVELOPMENT application has been approved for the permanent site of an ag business in Mundubbera.

The business is proposed for 9-11 Lyons St, with the business looking at hiring two or three staff members.

Council documents indicated the applicant currently operates out of Bundaberg, and has been servicing customers within the North Burnett region.

The locality plan of the proposed ag business in Mundubbera. Picture: North Burnett Regional Council.

"They are seeking to provide more easily accessible products and services closer to their existing customer area," the documents said.

"In turn, providing a better and more local service, and reducing time frames."

The proposal itself has a total Gross Floor Area of 384m², a building height of 9m above ground level, and six carparking spaces.

Part of the new structure would be used for administration, reception and amenities.

The remaining space would be used for storage and sale, direct to the public, of agricultural supplies.

Councillor for division three Faye Whelan welcomed the development, saying it would be a good thing for the town.

The south and east elevation of the proposed ag business in Mundubbera. Picture: North Burnett Regional Council.

"Any new business coming into town is an absolute positive, in such a climate that we've been through with drought and so forth," Cr Whelan said.

"It's going to replace some buildings that were in great need of repair, and we're very excited about having a new premises being built in the main street of Mundubbera."

Servicing the region for just over eight years, Cr Whelan believes it's testimony to the bright future of expanding agriculture in the region.

"Any business that can provide jobs in regional areas makes our heart sing.

"It's very difficult for jobs in some of these rural areas under the circumstances we've been through.

The north and west elevation of the proposed ag business in Mundubbera. Picture: North Burnett Regional Council.

"We're fortunate this company has decided to station in Mundubbera, to service a wider area.

"The whole region will benefit."

Cr Whelan would also recognised other agricultural industries in the area that had supported the sector for so long, and hoped they would continue prosper.