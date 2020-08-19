Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

New details emerge after woman killed in Bruce Hwy crash

Carlie Walker
by and Tobias Jurrs-Lewis, Nathan Edwards, Carlie Walker
19th Aug 2020 8:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a collision between a light truck and a sedan claimed the life of a 72-year-old Maryborough woman.

The crash happened on the Bruce Highway at Tinana near the Puma service station about 3pm on Tuesday.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle.

Speaking to the Fraser Coast Chronicle at the scene, Sergeant Dean Heyworth said the woman appeared to have been travelling northbound, while the truck was travelling south.

"We're still making inquiries into the cause and nature of the crash," he said.

The woman died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 51-year-old Rochdale man, was transported to Maryborough Hospital as a precaution with no serious injuries.

The Bruce Highway was closed for several hours, reopening about 6.30pm last night.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash.

Originally published as New details emerge after woman killed in Bruce Hwy crash

More Stories

editors picks fatal traffic crash maryborough tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Firefighters reveal findings of Federal fire investigation

        Premium Content Firefighters reveal findings of Federal fire investigation

        News THE investigation into the fire that destroyed the Spotted Dog and the Federal Backpackers last month has concluded.

        Fundraiser set to build forever homes for most vulnerable

        Premium Content Fundraiser set to build forever homes for most vulnerable

        News Running for the second year in a row, the charity golf day aims to raise funds for...

        No bail for man charged with DV, burglary, drug offences

        Premium Content No bail for man charged with DV, burglary, drug offences

        News Unacceptable risk: It is alleged the incidents occurred while he was on bail for...

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites