New GoT battle detail changes everything

Fans have been given a significant new detail about the final battle in Game of Thrones.

Fans have been given a significant new detail about the final battle in Game of Thrones.

Seven seasons of shocking deaths, betrayals, and surprising alliances has been leading us to the one big moment we've all been waiting for in Game of Thrones' final season - the epic battle between humans and the Army of the Dead.

RELATED: Craziest GoT season 8 fan theories

RELATED: GoT final season premiere date revealed

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen have a bit of a task on their hands. Picture: HBO

Given that the wights and White Walkers - with their new zombie dragon - have been slowly gaining on Westeros over the course of the entire show, their eventual standoff with the Westeros gang always seemed likely to take place in the series' final episode.

We’re still stressed from this hairy moment in season seven.

But with just six episodes coming in the final season next year, the actor behind the terrifying Night King has dropped a bit of a bombshell.

According to Vladimír Furdík, the long-awaited battle will actually take place in episode three - smack bang in the middle of the season.

"In the third episode of the last season, there is a battle that the creators intended to be a historic moment in television," he said a fan convention in Hungary, as translated by Mashable. "Almost the full episode will be about the battle; it will take about one hour."

The Night King is hellbent on killing everyone. Picture: HBO

If that's happening in episode three, what in the world can we expect from the final three feature-length episodes?

We can only assume that means the fallout of the battle will be so dramatic that it will take the rest of the season to clean up the mess. It's quite possible that temporary alliances forged with the specific purpose of defeating the Undead army will be broken when/if the Night King is finally vanquished, and Jon Snow, Daenerys, Jaime Lannister and Queen Cersei (if they're still alive) will be back at each other's throats in their fight for the throne.

Whatever it means, Thrones' return next April certainly can't come fast enough.