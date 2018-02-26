New Deputy PM and now it's time move on, says Pitt

NOW that we have a new Deputy Prime Minister , Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says he wants the focus to shift back to what really matters.

Michael McCormack was today sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister after winning the party vote to become Nationals leader.

This came shortly after former deputy PM and party leader Barnaby Joyce officially resigned.

Mr Pitt was demoted last year from his trade minister portfolio after a cabinet reshuffle, with speculation at the time that he and Mr Joyce didn't get along.

Yesterday Mr Pitt congratulated Mr McCormack.

"A ballot was held this morning to appoint a new leader for the National Party and I congratulate Michael McCormack on his elevation to leader of the Nationals and Deputy Prime Minister,” Mr Pitt said.

"We now need to get on with the business of government and continue our focus on the things that matter - jobs and cost of living.

"My focus, as it has always been, is on the constituents of the Hinkler electorate and what's important to them.”

Nationals MP for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said he thought Mr McCormack would be an excellent leader.

"Barnaby has been an exceptionally strong leader for our party and I thank him for what he has delivered for regional and rural Australia,” he said.

"Barnaby's tireless advocacy for the people of the bush will deliver benefits to regional Australia for generations to come.

"We came together as one, the ballot was held and now we get on with the job of representing regional and rural Australia.

Mr O'Dowd said Mr McCormack had been an effective minister for small business and veteran affairs.

"Michael joined the Parliament in the same year as myself, 2010, as the Member for Riverina and knows the importance of dams, water and agriculture better than most,” he said.

"Michael's responsibilities has brought him to Flynn on a number of occasions where he has met with small business owners and constituents on the ground and knows the challenges facing our region.

"Our party leader and now Deputy Prime Minister is very aware of the key priorities for Flynn, namely roads, rail, affordable energy supply and water infrastructure to secure long term prosperity for all of Central Queensland.”