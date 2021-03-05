New denture clinic opens to service growing demand in Bundy

Richard and Gina Choi have opened Comfort Denture Clinic on Walker St.

A new denture clinic has opened in Bundaberg to cater to an ever-growing population.

Prosthetist Richard Choi opened Comfort Denture Clinic with wife Gina this week and says he's eager to get to work helping people who have lost teeth due to age, health or accidents.

"I've been working at the hospital for four years, I'm still working there and I do part-time here and part-time there," Mr Choi said.

"I think there's a lot of need for dentures in town."'

Mr Choi said he differed from a dental clinic because his services specialised in dentures and mouth guards.

"We also do the fabricating here and we have a lab out the back," he said.

"So we not only see the patient, but we also make the dentures for them as well."

Mr Choi said people often turned to dentures because the cost of implants or crowns could be very high.

"The alternative is dentures and other clinics are really busy as well and people need to wait for a long time to get their dentures," he said.

"Obviously Bundaberg is growing and the population is going up so we want to give a good prosthetics service to the public."

Mr Choi's profession has taken him from first studying to become a dental technician, before studying to become a prosthetist.

Mr Choi said despite some modern innovations like 3D printing, the same skills employed in making dentures in the old days are still relevant now.

"There haven't been many changes," he said.

"The main method and principle of the denture is not changing, like exactly 100 years ago."

Mr Choi said many people who couldn't afford more permanent options benefited from prosthetics.

"Dentures are cheap and they work," he said.

"There are other treatments available like bridges, crowns and implants but it's not for everyone and it's very, very expensive.

"If you're replacing one tooth it may be OK, but if you're replacing seven teeth, you may have the same cost of one car."

Mr Choi said dentures could take getting used to, but the body was always good at adapting.

Members of the public can make an appointment without a referral by calling 4196 0365, emailing info@comfortdentureclinic.com.au or visiting the clinic at 77 Walker St.