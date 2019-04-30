New day hospital opens in Bundaberg

THE Bundaberg region's first exclusive day hospital will officially open its doors today to provide state-of-the-art care locally to both adult and paediatric surgical patients.

Wholly owned by Bundaberg's longest serving full time ophthalmologist, 'Dr Jai' Panchapakesan, Bundaberg Private Day Hospital (BPDH) will give patients greater choice about where they undergo a wide range of day surgeries.

"I created BPDH because I saw there was a real need for a local facility dedicated entirely to caring for day surgery patients,” Dr Jai said.

"Day surgery patients have very different needs to overnight and long stay patients.

"Our facility, equipment, staff, services and programs are all tailored to getting patients home sooner and safer, and we are increasing the region's surgical capacity.”

Dr Jai said the day hospital's two operating theatres, minor procedures room and four consult suites were all equipped with the latest surgical equipment, sterilisation and anaesthetic technology.

"Our modern facility has been custom planned by surgeons for surgeons and is licensed to provide endoscopy, dental, urology, gynaecology, fertility, plastics, skin cancer, maxillofacial, ophthalmology and orthopaedic procedures,” Dr Jai said.

"When surgeons use equipment they have chosen themselves, patients can expect the best and safest results.

"Every aspect of the building, from parking, drop-off and administration to pre-operative checks and recovery, have all been carefully designed to make our patients' experience as convenient and comfortable as possible.”

Dr Jai, who lives at Bargara with his wife Kate and three children, said BPDH's team of nurses and medical staff were highly qualified in theatre and recovery. "Our exciting vision and what we've created at Bundaberg Private Day Hospital has attracted some of the region's most experienced and respected nurses, as well as some fresh new faces,” he said.

"As well as creating 13 full time and part time nursing and administration jobs at BPDH, we utilised many local businesses in the construction phase and will continue to support indirect jobs through linen, waste and catering.”