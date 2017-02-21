New dawn of leadership at St Luke's

THE cliche is "leaders say and followers do”. Beyond this, leadership is a concept used to being overlooked.

That is until the St Luke's Senior Leaders Induction Service earlier this month, when principal Craig Merritt shed new light on what it means to lead.

Using the parable of the unwitting American civil rights leader Rosa Parks, Mr Merritt illustrated that world-class leadership is not dependent on wealth, nor education; rather it is the product of aligning one's self-belief with one's actions.

It was Rosa Parks's steadfast actions - refusing to surrender her seat to a white person on a crowded bus in racially segregated Alabama - that thrust her to the fore of a burgeoning human rights revolution.

Lofty ideals, maybe, to compare a revolutionary to senior school captains, however Rosa Parks might be a perfect allegory for the newly inducted school captains because her actions were simply clear and motivated by her personal morals.

"Leadership can be an act, it can be a statement; but a unique component of leadership is influence: the ability to influence others, to help establish a course of action, even when you don't know how it will finish,” Mr Merritt said.

St Luke's Anglican School captains Dayna Williams and Evan Caville with principal Craig Merritt PAUL BEUTEL

"I'm talking about the power of influence to support a course of action and bring about a positive change in society and the lives of others, as we see with the example of Rosa Parks.”

School captain Dayna Williams said that their roles were taken very seriously at St Luke's.

"The school envisages that we look after the school, set an example for younger students, and make everyone at the school feel welcome,” she said.

"This year we want to create a better sense of community, and expand our reach to make captaincy about all of the students here at school rather than those from the senior year.”

As the school year begins to hit its stride, initial school captain meetings promise a high quality of performance where leadership accurately reflects the qualities that Mr Merritt described.

House captains are planning the renowned inter-house performance competition, Rock Pop Mime. A social highlight on St Luke's calendar, this rollicking dance night ignites team spirit and brings together all middle and senior students.

Academic captain and last year's National Chemical Analysis finalist, Anika Aziz, will inaugurate St Luke's very own debate team.

St Luke's sport captain and Futsal star Connor Morrison wants to make afternoon school sport the activity to be at.

"Leadership is not difficult, as each and every one will have influence through what you say and do,” Mr Merritt shared. "But sometimes it takes determination and courage.”

"I encourage the Year 12 Leaders and our students to pause every so often and ask themselves 'do our words and our deeds help make a positive difference in the lives of others, particularly with those people who may be weaker, less well off and more vulnerable than us?',” he said.

Congratulations to this year's St Luke's school captains:

School Captains: Dayna Williams and Evan Caville

Cultural Captain: Thomas Duffy

Sport Captain: Connor Morrison

Academic Captain: Anika Aziz

Chapel Captain: Ryan Templeman

Service Captain: Abbey Thorne

Hoog House Captain: Chelsea Warburton

Morris House Captain: Molly Nelson

Browning House Captain: Ronny Hobi

Noble House Captain: Catherine Van der Walt