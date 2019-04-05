New data reveals rise in DVO breaches

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Bundaberg has been named as one of the court districts with the most applications for domestic violence orders.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Bundaberg has been named as one of the court districts with the most applications for domestic violence orders. MILLARD RUSSELL

BUNDABERG has been named as one of the court districts with the most applications for domestic violence orders.

The revelation comes after the latest domestic violence data statistics were released by the Queensland Courts' Domestic and Family Violence department.

The data showed Bundaberg had seen a 10 per cent increase in contraventions of domestic violence orders, or DVOs, in the years from 2016-2017 to 2017-2018.

It found the 10 per cent increase in contraventions a DVO equated to 344 individual charges lodged from February last year to February 2019.

A DVO is when a respondent breaches a certain condition of an order.

This comes as the Wide Bay Burnett District Vulnerable Persons unit began for a six-month trial.

The trial will run until June 30, and aims to provide support services, risk assessment and safety planning for the Wide Bay's most vulnerable.

The data also looked at the percentage variance between the 2017 to 2018 figures, in which 409 DVO charges were lodged.

While in 2016 to 2017, 372 were lodged.

Bundaberg Magistrates court was also named as experiencing the most lodgements of flagged DFV offences, with 109 recorded.

Queensland's data for 2018 to 2019 showed that 35 per cent of all DVOs had been temporary protection orders.

It also found 77 per cent of all DVOs were in place to protect a female aggrieved.

Seventeen per cent of DVOs were lodged to protect an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person.

Males who are the aggrieved in a DVO situation accounted for 2607 applications, or 16 per cent of all orders made.

But the number of females launching a DVO against a male respondent reached 11,616, or 70 per cent of the orders made.