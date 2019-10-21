New data reveals how much less Bundy workers are paid

Generic photo of a man taking cash out of his wallet.

Generic photo of a man taking cash out of his wallet.

THE average salary of Bundaberg workers appears to be falling behind much of eastern Queesland.

The average annual salary of a Bundaberg resident is just shy of $52,000, according to the website of PayScale, a data company that specialises in helping employees understand their worth in the job market.

The NewsMail compared Bundaberg to 13 other regional centres and capital cities.

Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Cairns, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Buderim, Charters Towers, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart and Darwin were chosen.

Shockingly the data shows Sydney workers get an average $16,000 more than Bundaberg workers, while in Brisbane it’s about $8500.

Just up the road Gladstone workers get more than $7000 extra.

Of these locations, the average salary of Bundaberg workers was above only those in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Charters Towers.

The PayScale data is updated on average at least once per fortnight.

The average salaries for these cities is as follows:

Bundaberg — $51,985

Hervey Bay — $50,166

Maryborough — $50,712

Cairns — $53,563

Rockhampton — $53,722

Gladstone — $59,204

Brisbane — $60,587

Gold Coast — $53,775

Buderim — $56,954

Charters Towers — $48,746

Sydney — $68,211

Melbourne — $62,635

Hobart — $54,983

Darwin — $61,156

To share some more information on why this is the case, the NewsMail has contacted the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce.

More to come.