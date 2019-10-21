Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photo of a man taking cash out of his wallet.
Generic photo of a man taking cash out of his wallet.
News

New data reveals how much less Bundy workers are paid

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
21st Oct 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE average salary of Bundaberg workers appears to be falling behind much of eastern Queesland.

The average annual salary of a Bundaberg resident is just shy of $52,000, according to the website of PayScale, a data company that specialises in helping employees understand their worth in the job market.

The NewsMail compared Bundaberg to 13 other regional centres and capital cities.

Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Cairns, Rockhampton, Gladstone, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Buderim, Charters Towers, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart and Darwin were chosen.

Shockingly the data shows Sydney workers get an average $16,000 more than Bundaberg workers, while in Brisbane it’s about $8500.

Just up the road Gladstone workers get more than $7000 extra.

Of these locations, the average salary of Bundaberg workers was above only those in Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Charters Towers.

The PayScale data is updated on average at least once per fortnight.

The average salaries for these cities is as follows:

  • Bundaberg — $51,985
  • Hervey Bay — $50,166
  • Maryborough — $50,712
  • Cairns — $53,563
  • Rockhampton — $53,722
  • Gladstone — $59,204
  • Brisbane — $60,587
  • Gold Coast — $53,775
  • Buderim — $56,954
  • Charters Towers — $48,746
  • Sydney — $68,211
  • Melbourne — $62,635
  • Hobart — $54,983
  • Darwin — $61,156

To share some more information on why this is the case, the NewsMail has contacted the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce.

More to come.

bundaberg comparison salary spending wages
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Wanted flatmate: must love Maroons, backyard cricket

    premium_icon Wanted flatmate: must love Maroons, backyard cricket

    News Chris and Jimmy are looking for a new housemate at one of Endeavour’s most modern units in Bundaberg.

    • 21st Oct 2019 9:09 AM
    Man slips razors up bum: Court told of bizarre hiding spot

    premium_icon Man slips razors up bum: Court told of bizarre hiding spot

    News A MAN who hid razor blades in his anus before being taken into custody was refused...

    IN COURT: 65 expected in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 65 expected in Bundaberg court today

    Crime 65 listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

    When governments hide the truth, what are they covering up?

    When governments hide the truth, what are they covering up?

    News In an unprecedented move, newspapers across the country are running covers...