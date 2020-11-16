NEW DATA: Regional universities top employment rates

CQUniversity was among the top universities in Queensland which saw graduates gain full-time employment.

CQUniversity was among the top universities in Queensland which saw graduates gain full-time employment.

STUDENTS at regional universities are more likely to land a job than graduates from prestigious “sandstone’’ institutions.

Only two big-city universities are among the top 10 for graduate employment this year, exclusive new data obtained by News Corp Australia reveals.

Among the top eight universities, at least three quarters of last year’s graduates found full-time work this year.

But in the worst-performing universities, more than half the graduates were still hunting for a full-time job, four months after finishing their degree.

While the top university for full-time employment was Toowoomba-based University of Southern Queensland, CQUniversity was not far behind where the jobs rate is 73 per cent.

CQUniversity Associate Vice-President for the Wide Bay Burnett Luke Sinclair said the university prides themselves on having an excellent reputation for graduate outcomes.

“We change lives by developing highly employable graduates with the skills, experience and expertise to take on the roles of the future,” he said.

“It is very rewarding to see our students go on to find fulfilling and successful careers.

“Many of our students go on to find great jobs locally or in other regional areas, with the skills and knowledge acquired during their study giving them a competitive edge over others.”

CQUniversity Associate Vice-President for the Wide Bay Burnett Luke Sinclair.

Mr Sinclair said CQUniversity placed a strong focus on ensuring graduates are work-ready and equipped with the skills and knowledge to succeed in their chosen career.

“Many of our courses have great industry placement opportunities and we encourage students to get involved in various leadership and mentoring opportunities,” he said.

“Likewise, we are also delivering courses that directly meet skill demands, particularly in regional Australia (eg. allied health, engineering, education).

“Because of this, many of our students connect with related industries and find employment even before they graduate.”

Mr Sinclair said despite the covid pandemic they had noticed an increase in interest across all their courses.

“We have generally seen an increase in interest across all courses since the start of COVID with many people being inspired to make a career change, or to re-skill or upskill,” he said.

Health courses such as nursing, physiotherapy and occupational therapy are all very popular courses in Bundaberg, as are courses like education, engineering and agriculture.

“Our Skills for Tertiary Education Preparatory Studies program is also a popular choice for people who want to study at university but who don’t meet the usual entry prerequisites.”

Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan said nine out of 10 Australian university graduates find full-time work within three years of graduation.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had a “major impact’’ on graduate employment rates this year.

He said the federal government would spend $550 million for up to 30,000 extra university places next year, as well as short courses for Australians to upskill during the COVID-19 recession.

The survey, commissioned by the federal Department of Education, does not reveal whether graduates found work in the same field they studied at university.

It says graduates from regional universities are more likely to be older, and to study externally and part-time.

“(They) are more likely to have completed vocational degrees and … have also fared better in the current downturn,’’ it says.

The Education Department says the COVID-19 recession has cut full-time employment rates among most university graduates this year.

“Graduates from regional universities are more likely to be older, studying externally and part-time, and maintain a continuing connection with the labour market,’’ it says.

“(This) explains, in part, why graduates from these universities may have fared better in the current downturn.’’

The employment rates are based on graduates looking for full-time work, four months after finishing an undergraduate degree.

More stories

NO REGRETS: Endless opportunities in Bundy, says doc

Dr reacts to ‘revolutionary’ plan to help worn out workers

Australian first partnership to solve Bundy doctor shortages