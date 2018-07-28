New CycleFest gets the tick of approval

Bundaberg Cycling Club members Liliana McLennan (front), Kerry Devine, Damian Harris, Duncan Allen, Scott Allison, Brody Allison, Jason Templeman and president Scott Davis (back) at the launch of the CycleFest International at Auswide Bank.

CYCLING Queensland has given full endorsement to Bundaberg's upgrades to the largest cycling event in the region.

The Auswide Bank Cycle-Fest International was announced yesterday by Bundaberg Cycling Club after it was exclusively revealed in the NewsMail.

The event replaces the Bundaberg International Cycling Spectacular.

It will now go for a week and include a criterium in the Bundaberg CBD and an Olympic triathlon at Bargar, in addition to the original two race days at the velodrome.

The event will be held from February 10-17 next year.

"This has the potential of an amazing sport bringing some good activation things to the area,” CQ president Russell Hinwood said.

"The opportunity is to have great athletes, great events, really good community input and contribution.”

With top-level cyclists coming, potentially including Bundaberg's Caleb Ewan, Hinwood said the event would boost cycling participation in the region.

"We want kids to look at a bike and think it is good again,” he said.

"Regional has more opportunity than Brisbane. This is fantastic.

"It is an international event and I'm all for the turtles and the reef.”

Board director Damian Harris said the event would attract the best riders, both female and male, with the major event, the Madison, putting Bundaberg on the map to qualify for the Olympics and future UCI World Cup events.

Pay parity in the Madison will also be introduced.

"Our big thing was we wanted to give something to the females on the same level,” Harris said.

"Next year with the UCI ranking, to get the points to qualify for the Olympics, that will attract riders on its own.

"We won't need to spend anything because national cycling teams like New Zealand, Hong Kong and those type of countries will come and connect and collect those points.”

