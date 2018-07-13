New CUA manager invites public for free financial education

New manager at CUA Kelly Bagnall. Mike Knott BUN050718CUA1

GETTING more involved in the community is the driving motivation behind CUA Bundaberg's new manager.

With more than 16 years of finance experience under her belt, Kelly Bagnall, 37, was set to take a well-deserved break after she was offered a redundancy at her previous job at Suncorp.

"But then CUA approached me and I just thought 'why not?'," she said.

Since starting in April, Ms Bagnall has attended two local school fun runs as Jack the CUA dog, secured a small grant for the Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving Club and fund raised for this year's Red Nose Day.

"Something I'd like to see is really getting more involved in the community ... we're looking to use our branch for community events like food drives," she said.

"With CUA being a credit union, all our profits go back into our members ... so the more growth the better."

Ms Bagnall said that anyone, member or not, was welcome to come into the branch for some free financial education.