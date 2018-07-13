Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New CUA manager invites public for free financial education

Sarah Steger
by
13th Jul 2018 10:55 AM
New manager at CUA Kelly Bagnall.
New manager at CUA Kelly Bagnall. Mike Knott BUN050718CUA1

GETTING more involved in the community is the driving motivation behind CUA Bundaberg's new manager.

With more than 16 years of finance experience under her belt, Kelly Bagnall, 37, was set to take a well-deserved break after she was offered a redundancy at her previous job at Suncorp.

"But then CUA approached me and I just thought 'why not?'," she said.

Since starting in April, Ms Bagnall has attended two local school fun runs as Jack the CUA dog, secured a small grant for the Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving Club and fund raised for this year's Red Nose Day.

"Something I'd like to see is really getting more involved in the community ... we're looking to use our branch for community events like food drives," she said.

"With CUA being a credit union, all our profits go back into our members ... so the more growth the better."

Ms Bagnall said that anyone, member or not, was welcome to come into the branch for some free financial education.

bundaberg credit union cua finance manager
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mum of four goes on crime spree to fund drugs

    premium_icon Mum of four goes on crime spree to fund drugs

    Crime A 25-YEAR-OLD woman was given a jail sentence after fronting court this week on more than a dozen traffic and stealing charges.

    • 13th Jul 2018 11:19 AM
    Tobruk official says wreck mistake should be righted

    premium_icon Tobruk official says wreck mistake should be righted

    News Dive official believes Tobruk should be righted

    Local Partners