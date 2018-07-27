New criterium course around Bundy set to get hearts racing

An artist's impression of what the criterium course will look like at the CycleFest International in Bundaberg.

BUNDY cycling fans will be in for a treat early next year when street racing returns to the region.

The CycleFest International is holding a criterium around the streets of Bundaberg that will see the best riders race.

The course, revealed exclusively to the NewsMail, will run along Bourbong St from the roundabout near The Club Hotel to the roundabout near the Kennedy Bridge.

One lap is 600m in length with a men's and women's race to be held for an hour plus four laps and 50 minutes plus four laps respectively.

"It's taken a lot of consultation from main roads, police, local traffic control and the council,” event executive director Jason Templeman said.

"We've still got some consultation to go with local business that will be affected.

"It will be a big street party.”

The event will be held on February 14 with Templeman confirming the road will only be closed during that day.

But some infrastructure will be built before it starts.

"It's about showcasing cycling and the Bundaberg region to the world,” Templeman said.

There will be more information on the race closer to the date.