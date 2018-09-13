New cricket comp to start next month

WILD SWING: Matt Gould tries to hit the ball towards the boundary in a T20 game. A new competition will allow others to do the same.

CRICKET: Ever wanted to play cricket without the need to commit to the sport each and every week?

The Bundaberg Cricket Association is hoping a new competition can attract those players.

A new T20 competition will start next month, alongside the junior and senior competitions that will feature four sides at least with the potential of more, if numbers are strong.

The competition will run on Sunday's, separate to the other competitions, with teams playing 10 matches, at the moment, during the season.

Rounds will be held every two weeks to allow for players to not commit every week.

"It's a fun format, still with competition, designed to give players the chance to be involved and play with mates,” BCA treasurer Shaun Rose said.

"It's for older senior players that want to come back, former juniors that haven't played in years and others including young juniors.”

Rose said the interest had been strong but more participation was needed to make it a success.

"It's a great opportunity to play from October to March,” he said.

"It's bi-weekly and all games will be done in the morning so everything is finished before lunch.

"It gives people the chance to do other things in the afternoon.”

Rules will also be modified to allow everyone to have a go with the competition to start mid-October.

The BCA and it member clubs Brothers, Past Highs Combined Country, The Waves, Norths and Isis are currently recruiting.

To register either contact your local club or the BCA on its Facebook page or email at bundycricket@bigpond.com.