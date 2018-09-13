Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WILD SWING: Matt Gould tries to hit the ball towards the boundary in a T20 game. A new competition will allow others to do the same.
WILD SWING: Matt Gould tries to hit the ball towards the boundary in a T20 game. A new competition will allow others to do the same. Paul Donaldson BUN261116CRC4
Sport

New cricket comp to start next month

Shane Jones
by
13th Sep 2018 12:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Ever wanted to play cricket without the need to commit to the sport each and every week?

The Bundaberg Cricket Association is hoping a new competition can attract those players.

A new T20 competition will start next month, alongside the junior and senior competitions that will feature four sides at least with the potential of more, if numbers are strong.

The competition will run on Sunday's, separate to the other competitions, with teams playing 10 matches, at the moment, during the season.

Rounds will be held every two weeks to allow for players to not commit every week.

"It's a fun format, still with competition, designed to give players the chance to be involved and play with mates,” BCA treasurer Shaun Rose said.

"It's for older senior players that want to come back, former juniors that haven't played in years and others including young juniors.”

Rose said the interest had been strong but more participation was needed to make it a success.

"It's a great opportunity to play from October to March,” he said.

"It's bi-weekly and all games will be done in the morning so everything is finished before lunch.

"It gives people the chance to do other things in the afternoon.”

Rules will also be modified to allow everyone to have a go with the competition to start mid-October.

The BCA and it member clubs Brothers, Past Highs Combined Country, The Waves, Norths and Isis are currently recruiting.

To register either contact your local club or the BCA on its Facebook page or email at bundycricket@bigpond.com.

bundaberg cricket association cricket social t20
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Discounted flights: Airline reveals new fare for Bundy

    premium_icon Discounted flights: Airline reveals new fare for Bundy

    News ALLIANCE Airlines has teamed up with Virgin Australia to introduce a special flight for Bundaberg passengers.

    Wide Bay's tough debut

    premium_icon Wide Bay's tough debut

    Sport Wide Bay debuts in the Lord's Taverners competition

    • 13th Sep 2018 12:30 PM
    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    Smoke alarm, barking dogs save a life

    News Fireys responded to reports of a fire that destroyed a home

    Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    premium_icon Ex-mayor claims Barnes used position to benefit fish farm

    Council News Duffy lodges complaint against Bundaberg councillor

    Local Partners