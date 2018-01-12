Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New crepe cafe has Bundy diners hungry

YUMMO: The Crepery Cafe is one of the new attractions at the Kensington Stockland.
YUMMO: The Crepery Cafe is one of the new attractions at the Kensington Stockland.
Crystal Jones
by

CREPE lovers get ready - Bundaberg now has a dedicated crepe cafe serving a range of sweet and savoury delights.

Locals have been raving about the crepe creations with everything from prawns and eggs benedict to Nutella versions on the Crepery Cafe's menu.

A spokeswoman for Stockland Kensington, where the cafe is located, said the eatery had opened just before Christmas.

"Crepery Café offers customers not only a delicious array of sweet and savoury crepes, but also an all-day breakfast menu as well as freshly squeezedjuice, smoothies and great quality coffee,” she said.

"The café is located at the front of Stockland Kensington and has already quickly grown into a local favourite.”

The spokeswoman said the cafe was one of a group of new specailty stores opening in the complex at the former Bunnings site.

YUMMO: The Crepery Cafe is one of the new attractions at the Kensington Stockland.
YUMMO: The Crepery Cafe is one of the new attractions at the Kensington Stockland.

"Also opening before Christmas was Upper Crust Bakery, a new local Bundaberg bakery offering freshly baked bread in store daily,” she said.

"For customers needing a bit of pampering, the new Kensington Palace Nail and Beauty salon will be a welcome retreat.”

And there's good news for meat lovers who want a little extra protein in their day.

"The centre is also very excited to open Black Protein Snacks in the coming week featuring high quality beef biltong and jerky snacks,” the spokeswoman said.

"The healthy, high protein snack offers a natural substitute for protein shakes, powders and other low carb meals to help keep those new year health goals on track.”

Stockland Kensington centre manager Peter Cocking he was excited by the growth of the centre.

"We are proud to see so many new and exciting retailers joining Stockland Kensington offering our customers a greater neighbourhood retail experience,” he said.

"We encourage everyone to come on down and welcome our new retailers stopping in for a bit of pampering, a coffee and crepe, a freshly baked loaf or some fresh made jerky.

The $30 million Stockland Kensington complex opened in April last year, opposite Stockland Bundaberg (formerly Sugarland Shoppingtown).

Bundaberg News Mail
Hell yeah: $379 flights to Berlin

Hell yeah: $379 flights to Berlin

Travelling to Europe just got a whole lot more affordable, with a new low-cost route set to deliver Aussies to one of the world’s hottest cities.

premium_icon Queensland licences to go 'gender-free' after complaints

A sample Queensland driver’s licence which doesn’t show gender or height.

The government said the complaints were not the reason for the changes

Bundy's JKR a family business going strong

HAPPY CUSTOMERS: Marc and Josephine Tardif De Petiville with salesman Robbie McDuff at JKR Electronics.

Local electronic store still going strong

Work to start on hospital car parks

NO ROOM: Work is set to being on creating more car parks in the medical precinct.

Parking spots to increase to 380 in medical precinct

Local Partners