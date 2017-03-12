32°
News

New credit card rules you need to know about

Frank Chung, news.com.au | 11th Mar 2017 4:00 PM Updated: 12th Mar 2017 7:02 AM
NEW rules affecting every Australian applying for credit cards, loans or mortgages will soon kick in, but most people don't even know about them.
NEW rules affecting every Australian applying for credit cards, loans or mortgages will soon kick in, but most people don't even know about them. DAN PELED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NEW rules affecting every Australian applying for credit cards, loans or mortgages will soon kick in, but most people don't even know about them.

That's the warning from credit rating bureau Experian, which says two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements that will enable lenders to see a lot more information about a customer's financial history.

At the moment, lenders only share negative data, like defaults and bankruptcies. But under amended privacy laws as part of new comprehensive credit reporting introduced in 2014, positive data such as repayment history will be shared with credit reporting bureaus and lenders.

While the data isn't yet being shared among lenders, it is being shared with the main credit bureaus, Experian, Veda and Dun & Bradstreet, meaning it will impact applications for credit cards, loans and mortgages.

So what should you do right now? In short, make your repayments on time.

"Credit providers in Australia will soon be looking back at up to 24 months of your credit repayment history, which is why consumers need to start positively impacting their future credit score now by making sure they diligently make repayments on time," said Experian managing director Suzanne Steele.

"Being aware of what your credit score is and the parts of your finances that impact the score is critical. It enables you to know where you stand and address any issues before applying for a new credit card, loan or mortgage.

"Beyond that, my top tips include paying bills on time, doing due diligence before applying for credit and avoid multiple credit inquires in a short period of time."

Ms Steele said it might come as a surprise to some people that lenders currently have limited visibility of a borrower's financial situation.

"All that they can see are the number of applications they've made for credit, the type of credit, the amount applied for and if they default on their payment obligations or become bankrupt or have a court judgment against them," she said.

She described the new regimen as an "overwhelmingly positive change for Australian borrowers". "For example, positive data may help potential first home buyers who don't have a long credit history, to be approved for finance, where previously they may have been declined," she said.

"Positive data sharing will also enable Australians with a strong credit history to access more competitive deals and interest rates ... and assist others avoid entering into unmanageable levels of debt and getting into financial difficulty."

But Ms Steele said a survey of 1000 Australians conducted by Experian in March found 66 per cent of people were unaware of the coming changes. The survey found 71 per cent of people had never checked their credit score, saying their either didn't know how, didn't know what a credit score was or didn't care.

She said out of the 19 countries where Experian operates, only Australia and Brazil had adopted positive data sharing.

"Positive data gives credit providers a 360-degree view of their customer's financial situation, creating an environment for better decision making about the right level of debt the borrower can manage," she said.

"This can reduce the number of people who default on a loan, increase competition among providers and drive down costs for all credit customers."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  business finance

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Where have all the cyclones gone, and will they come back?

Where have all the cyclones gone, and will they come back?

Millions of Australians sweltered through the relentless heat of the season dubbed the “angry summer”

  • News

  • 12th Mar 2017 7:12 AM

The unique, fun staffy personality and why we love it

Andrew Lovell shared this photo: "This is Jax (blue brindle ) six months old. I've started to train him up to drive Tonka trucks to pay his way around the house for his vet bills and expensive food bills, but I wouldn't have it any other way, he waits at the gate for me to return home from work with every bit of love he could possibly give."

Staffies rank as our top dog fifth year in a row

Cattle sale holding up well

MAJOR EVENT: Owner of Greenup Eidsvold Station, Rick Greenup, with his cattle.

Annual cattle sale in Eidsvold

Meaty results for North Burnett at Sausage King titles

GOING PLACES: Robyn and Tim Duggan at their Mundubbera Butchering Company.

Mundubbera Butchering company made it to nationals.

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Cattle sale holding up well

MAJOR EVENT: Owner of Greenup Eidsvold Station, Rick Greenup, with his cattle.

Annual cattle sale in Eidsvold

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

All aboard for model train club open day

MAKE TRACKS: Meet Bundaberg Model Railway Club members and check out the trains on display at today's free open day.

Check out latest digitally controlled model trains

New home for PCYC Markets

HANDMADE: Lynly Wilkison and Bev Hoult with their products at the Bundaberg Showground PCYC markets. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

Sausage sizzle to be held at opening

What's on the small screen this week

THE I'm A Celebrity winner will be crowned, the new-look Biggest Loser debuts and wedding bells finally ring on Bride & Prejudice.

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

John DiMaggio, the voice of Jake the Dog, is in Australia for the new Adventure Time Live tour.

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for new live show.

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $418,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

AFFORDABLE CENTRALLY LOCATED HOME

6 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Located in popular Kepnock a fantastic suburb being centrally located to all facilities Bundaberg has to offer. Walking distance to Kepnock High School, Day care...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME-PRICED TO CLEAR

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $366,000

The vendors have dropped the price of this brand new home to clear. Get in now- $366,000 for a brand new 4 bedroom home with an en-suite and double garage. This...

REDUCED PRICE FOR AN IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $190,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville,the owners are ready to hear your best offer. Just a short walk to the...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

BRAND NEW PRICE- FANTASTIC VALUE- EXECUTIVE HOME ON AN ACRE - CENTRAL TO CITY and COAST

281 Hummock Road, Windermere 4670

House 4 2 4 $465,000

The vendors have left the region and have committed to liquidating their beautiful home as they no longer need it. Enjoy both executive living and the acreage...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

FANTASTIC FAMILY ORIENTATED ESTATE CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $439,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Check up on your land value

Harvesting on the Dicky Bill farm at Drinan.

Improved confidence in the rural land market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!