New creative hub in Monto showcases local talent and produce

Owner Carly Baker-Burnham of Harvest & Co Collective in Monto is bringing together local growers, bakers and artists in a one stop shop. Photo: Kristen Camp

Owner Carly Baker-Burnham of Harvest & Co Collective in Monto is bringing together local growers, bakers and artists in a one stop shop. Photo: Kristen Camp

RECENTLY opening its doors on September 30, Harvest & Co Collective in Monto is already bringing together local growers, bakers and artists in a one-stop shop.

Overflowing with creativity and passion, every corner and room of the store offers something unique.

Owner Carly Baker-Burnham said she has had the idea for a couple of years and it has now become a reality.

“I had a conversation with 2 artists so there's three of us that have driven the project,” Ms Baker-Burnham said.

“The main purpose is to bring together artists and artisans to kind of be together and showcase their work.”

Macramé hanging pot holder by Rope & Wood, with ceramic pots made by Peter Burmester. Photo: Kristen Camp.

Ms Baker-Burnham said the shop will allow creators to turn their hobby into a profession.

“That’s the goal for a couple of artists,” she said.

From organic fruit and vegetables, to honey, candles and ceramics - Harvest and Co fulfils all your local produce and gift needs.

The shelves are full of all locally produced and handmade items such as candles, pottery, jams and earrings, and the store is dotted with Australian-made clothing and blankets as well. Photo: Kristen Camp.

One of the most popular items on offer is the fresh homemade sourdough and other types of bread.

The bread, which comes with a handwritten note, is in such high demand that Ms Baker-Burnham has to hide it behind the counter for the customers who are on a waitlist.

“It will go in like five minutes,” she said.

Ms Baker-Burnham said the building they’re using for the shop belongs to a pharmacist friend of hers.

“He said we could have it rent free so this is actually pretty amazing to have this,” she said.

Harvest & Co Collective is located at 29 Newton Street Monto. Photo: Kristen Camp.

When asked what her specialty was, Ms Baker-Burnham said being able to support and showcase local creatives in one artistic hub.

Ms Baker-Burnham said the local’s response to her business has been very “encouraging” and “heartwarming”.

The shop has different gallery rooms filled with local artists’ work for sale. Photo: Kristen Camp.

The long-term “big” goal for Ms Baker-Burnham is to complete a larger art gallery and theatre venue called The Rex, a place for all things creative and cultural.

“[It will be] programmed with workshops as well and use our local talent to teach people different art forms,” she said.

Progress has already begun for restoring the old Monto picture theatre, which will eventually showcase live shows and cinema as well as art.

“It's a huge project but about five years is what we’re predicting for it to be mostly complete,” Ms Baker-Burnham said.