New CQUniversity vice chancellor unveiled

CQUNIVERSITY has today announced the appointment of Professor Nick Klomp, as the new Vice-Chancellor and President.

Professor Klomp, who is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic at the University of Canberra, will replace outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Scott Bowman, who announced his retirement at the beginning of the year.

Prior to his time at the University of Canberra, Professor Klomp spent 20 years at Charles Sturt University, where his last role was as the Dean of the Faculty of Science, covering disciplines from agriculture to nursing, and allied health to wine science.

Professor Klomp is also an internationally-recognised researcher in applied ecology and environmental science.

CQUniversity's Chancellor, John Abbot, said that the recruitment panel was pleased to be able to announce the appointment of Professor Klomp following a six-month recruitment process that generated global interest.

"The appointment of Professor Klomp will be a very positive thing for CQUniversity as we move into our next phase of growth.

"Under the leadership of Professor Bowman we have grown significantly and were very keen to find someone who could build on this momentum and drive the next phase of our strategic plan.

"The selection panel all agreed that Professor Klomp possessed the energy, enthusiasm, knowledge and expertise to make this happen,” said Mr Abbott.

"The selection panel were also impressed by Professor Klomp's alignment with our values and culture.

"I congratulate Nick on his appointment and look forward to working with him in the years ahead.”

Professor Klomp said that he was delighted with the appointment and was looking forward to relocating to Rockhampton in early 2019.

"I am really excited about this opportunity to lead one of Australia's largest regionally-based universities,” said Professor Klomp.

"CQUniversity has been doing some great things when it comes to accessibility and inclusion, the student experience, international outreach and research, and I am looking forward to being a part of this impressive team.

"CQUniversity's values of engagement, openness, inclusiveness, leadership and a can-do attitude also really resonate with me.

"I can see that these values have led to the development of a really strong culture within the University.

"I am inspired by the University's story so far and I'm committed to the continued growth of its course offerings, student numbers, engagement agenda and research impact.”

Professor Klomp will officially commence in the role on February 4, 2019 and will be primarily based at the University's Rockhampton North campus.