New CQU boss takes about growth opportunities for Bundy

TOP JOB: Professor Nick Klomp looks forward to coming back to Bundy.

CQUNIVERSITY'S new Vice Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp yesterday spoke of his excitement about at the potential introduction of a medical school based out of Bundaberg.

Shortly after his announcement as the new boss, Prof Klomp told the NewsMail he was keen to continue the good work the university had done in the region.

He sees more opportunities and jobs here.

The university is already a large employer in Bundaberg with 232 staff, supporting 1879 students.

Prof Klomp, who is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic at the University of Canberra, said the Wide Bay region projected to continue its population growth.

He said the university needed to match this growth.

Acknowledging the region's high unemployment level, particularly youth unemployment, Prof Klomp spoke about the need for the university to work closely with the community, its political leaders and business to deliver relevant courses.

He said he wanted to see more school leavers studying at university, but staying in the region.

"The university is very serious in its considerations to develop a medical school and partnering with the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service,” Prof Klomp said.

"The university is already putting together a feasibility study, that will be completed before I start (February 2019).

"I can't emphasise how important this is.”

He said the evidence was strong that students who studied in the regions were more inclined to work there.

"We have to make (study) attractive to them,” Professor Klomp said.

He also said he'd like to look at attracting more international students to Bundaberg.

"I've been to Bundaberg a couple of times and am really looking forward to getting there and meeting all the stakeholders and people and sharing my enthusiasm,” he said.