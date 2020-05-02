New COVID case in state as restrictions ease today

Queensland Chief Medical officer Jeanette Young said now was not the time to get complacent.

Queensland Chief Medical officer Jeanette Young said now was not the time to get complacent.

QUEENSLAND has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 today.

Queensland Health is in the process of contacting people from Qantas flight QF614 from Melbourne to Brisbane on April 22 after a passenger on this flight tested positive for coronavirus.

Passengers from rows 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 who have not been contacted by Queensland Health should call 13 HEALTH and advise that you were a passenger on this flight.

All other passengers are low-risk, but those with health concerns can contact 13 HEALTH.

Queensland Health released this snapshot of how the state's COVID-19 situation is faring today.

From today, Queenslanders can leave their homes for recreational purposes within a 50km radius.

This includes riding motorcycles, driving cars, having a picnic, boating, fishing or visiting a national park on a day trip.

Chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young said while the majority of confirmed cases had recently travelled overseas or had close contact with a confirmed case, it was still important to practise social distancing and good hygiene.

“While Queensland has continued to record very low numbers of new cases this week, we cannot be complacent and it’s so important that we continue to exercise social distancing, good hygiene and comply with all the restrictions in place,” Dr Young said.

“Queenslanders should continue to keep 1.5 metres between themselves and others, and make sure they are washing their hands or using an alcohol-based hand sanitiser regularly.”

Dr Young said a total of 113,601 tests for COVID-19 have been undertaken in Queensland, with 2,580 tests undertaken in the previous 24 hours.