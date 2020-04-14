New COVID-19 case the first in three days for Wide Bay

The Bundaberg fever clinic has moved from Bundaberg Hospital to a new location on Kendalls Rd.

ONE new case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Wide Bay in the last 24 hours after the region went three days without any additional cases.

The new case brings the region’s total to 24 cases – 15 of those remain active and nine patients have recovered.

As of today the Bundaberg fever clinic has been moved from the Bundaberg Hospital to the Recreation Precinct on Kendalls Rd in Branyan.

The fever clinic will continue to operate from 11am to 7.30pm daily, and will now provide drive-through testing.

The drive-through testing will be optimal for social distancing and infection control conditions but walk-in testing will also be available.

Across Queensland there were 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus raising the state total to 998.

Contract tracing is underway for the new cases and anybody who is required to self-isolate will be contacted by Queensland Health.

People are reminded to wash their hands, keep 1.5 metres apart, stay at home as much as possible, and not to touch their face, nose and mouth.