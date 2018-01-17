New courts put Bundy on map

President of the Bundaberg Netball Association Anthony Lewis, vice president of the Natives Tracey Kenny, Member or Hinkler Keith Pitt and player Charlotte Boge feel positive about the addition of the eight bitumen courts, bringing the total number of courts at the netball complex to twenty-two.

President of the Bundaberg Netball Association Anthony Lewis, vice president of the Natives Tracey Kenny, Member or Hinkler Keith Pitt and player Charlotte Boge feel positive about the addition of the eight bitumen courts, bringing the total number of courts at the netball complex to twenty-two. Mike Knott BUN170118NETBALL1

BUNDABERG could host state titles in netball later this year after the completion of new courts at the Bundy Superpark.

Federal Member for Hinker Keith Pitt was joined by Bundaberg Netball Association president Anthony Lewis today to unveil eight new bitumen courts that will be in use soon ahead of the new season starting in March.

The Superpark now has 22 courts in action to host netball throughout the year.

Mr Pitt said the completion of the project delivered on the Coalition's 2016 promise when they won the Federal Election.

The Government provided a $500,000 grant to make the move possible with more than $30,000 coming from the BNA.

"That's allowed all those extra courts right here, which can be used of course locally or those from around the country when we host big events,” Mr Pitt said.

"This is great for our local youth and netball is such a big sport, particularly of course for young girls and women.

NEW COURTS: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt with player Charlotte Boge. Mike Knott BUN170118NETBALL8

"Right here it's a really strong part of the Hinkler community.”

The new courts will allow local juniors in the NetSetGo program to play on them, which allow the seniors to play on the other 12 established courts.

The other juniors will play on the remaining two grass courts.

Importantly, the facility now allows Bundaberg to host state events, which the BNA has already talked to Netball Queensland about.

"We're currently in negotiations with Netball Queensland, so stay tuned,” Mr Lewis said.

"We're pushing for something this year.”

The NewsMail can reveal that event is likely to be the Samsung Primary Schools Cup, which is the only state event listed without a venue for this year.

Mr Lewis said the new courts also completed what the association set out to do after the sport was devastated by the 2013 floods.

"We would definitely have one of the better facilities in the state,” he said.

"The facilities have actually been the baby of former president Karen Holloway and without her dedication to the project we wouldn't have the facilities.”

The project isn't completed just yet with the association to install shades and extra seating to the area in the next few months.

The new netball season for Bundaberg will start on March 14.