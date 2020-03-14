New council: What would happen in the first 100 days?

Bundaberg mayoral candidates Helen Blackburn, Kirt Anthony, and Jack Dempsey speak at the forum held at CQUniversity. Picture: Chris Burns.

THE three mayoral candidates have given their vision of the first 100 days of the new Bundaberg Regional Council if it was under their leadership.

The mayoral forum was held on Thursday night in partnership with CQUniversity, Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce and the NewsMail.

Among other questions the candidates were asked how they would manage instability after the election on March 28, while speaking in the packed university theatre hall

Incumbent mayor Jack Dempsey said “the only uncertainty will be if there’s a change.

“People tell me they want stability and certainty which I offer and represent,” he said.

“I’ll be getting on with the job starting with the budget and working with the fellow councillors and the community.

“I will also be talking to staff and councillors about implementing the initiatives I have been talking about over the past few weeks.”

These policies included offering free green waste disposal to residents, as well as the two-lane sealing of Batchlers Rd, and establishing a youth council.

Cr Dempsey said he would continue to support reducing suburban glow to protect turtles, and increase funding for biosecurity to protect the local agricultural industry, and new dog park areas.

Mayoral candidate Jack Dempsey says what he will do in 100 days.

“I will also provide increasing local buy expenditure and using the 30 per cent weighing for quotes and contracts which will be the highest in Queensland,” he said.

Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn said “That is a lot of stuff to get done in 100 days, Jack.”

Cr Blackburn said her first 100 days would be about collaborating with councillors and by setting them up with portfolios.

She would also make sure that new councillors had the mentoring support to ensure they were familiar with government regulations.

“I’d promote Local Government Association of Queensland professional days and courses over the first 100 days to ensure the council team becomes a team, work through budget and departments line by line so that all councillors have the same knowledge base about what the responsibilities are for and to work to deliver the first budget with a rates freeze, putting money back in people’s pockets to spend with local businesses and relieving the cost of living pressures,” she said.

Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn said training of councillors would be an emphasis in her first 100 days. Picture: Chris Burns.

“I would also work with the CEO to reassure staff as one of the largest employers in the region, work with the CEO and Human Resources department to assure staff and jobs security.”

Mayoral candidate Kirt Anthony would focus on sending out a message.

“In my first 100 days I would brag about the budget, where it’s gone and what’s been spent on,” Mr Anthony said. “Auswide (building), is it going to go to roads, is it going to go to footpaths.

Mayoral candidate Kirt Anthony reveals his 100 day plan.

“In my brag about it, I want to state to everyone there looking for work, to fill up those work employment agencies.

“In my first 100 days I have my values and beliefs to the people that they want roads, they want footpaths, the thing is the budget does come first and I just want it to look at what the money is being delegated on.” He emphasised the need to mitigate risks on local roads.