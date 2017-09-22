New council to tackle energy meets in Bundaberg

OPPOSITION leader Tim Nicholls was in Bundaberg today to talk electricity prices with farmers and industry.

He claims the LNP is leading the way on tackling high energy prices in Queensland with the inaugural meeting of the LNP's renewed Agriculture Energy and Water Council.

Mr Nicholls said farmers could not grow their businesses or plan for the future weighed down by crippling power prices.

"Farmers are facing astronomical electricity price rises due to poor policy decisions by this do-nothing Labor Government,” Mr Nicholls said.

"This year alone electricity prices on farm and irrigation tariffs are increasing by up to 5.1 percent, which is almost triple the rate of inflation.

"It isn't good enough, and it's why the LNP is re-establishing the Agriculture Energy and Water Council.

"The LNP first set up the council in late 2014 as many farmers faced the prospect of electricity prices doubling in 2020 when the obsolete tariffs ended.

"Labor axed the Council when it came to Government but we're bringing it back bigger and better.”

LNP Shadow Minister for Energy Michael Hart and chair of the Council meeting said it was disgraceful Labor's former energy minister had recently blamed farmers for higher electricity prices.

"Labor policy such as loading almost $5 billion of debt onto power companies has meant Queenslanders are paying more than ever to keep the lights on and the irrigation pumps going,” Mr Hart said.

"In contrast, we have started working now with stakeholder groups such as the Queensland Farmers' Federation, AgForce, Canegrowers, so that if we are elected we can hit the ground running.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hit back at the claims saying her government has continued to put downward pressure on retail electricity prices and maintain the nation's lowest wholesale electricity prices, because they own Queensland's electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses.

" Queensland has the most secure electricity system of any mainland National Electricity Markets with "no shortfall" risk for two and 10-year outlooks, which is in stark contrast to the privatised States of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia, " Ms Palaszczuk said.

”My Government stopped Tim Nicholls and the LNP privatising Stanwell, CS Energy, Ergon, Energex and Powerlink.

”By keeping these businesses, including a fleet of coal-fired power stations in public ownership, we have kept our electricity supplies the most secure and dramatically reduced the electricity price increases under the LNP.