New cop on the beat at Childers

Officers at the Childers Police Station welcomed Constable Hannah Shaw to the team this week.

The team at the Childers Police Station have welcomed a new addition to their ranks this week.

Second year Constable Hannah Shaw joined the team on Monday after completing her first year in Dalby.

Const Shaw, with her fiancee and pets, Maple (a golden retriever) and Syrup (cat) have settled quickly into Childers life, already joining in the pre-shift workouts and station barbecues.

Before joining the QPS, Const Shaw studied education and is looking forward to experiencing small-town policing.