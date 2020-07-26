New cookbook inspired by empty supermarket shelves

COOKING UP A STORM: Positive Start team members Sharelle Steinback and Lesley Allen with the book.

IF YOU’RE looking for something other than banana bread to keep you busy in the kitchen, Impact Community Services has you covered.

Impact’s new Positive Start Recipes book is hot off the press, full of easy-to-prepare and affordable meals that anyone can whip up.

The free cookbook came about as a response to the early days of the COVID-19 restrictions when there were lots of empty shelves.

“We wanted to share recipes that simply required food most people would probably already have in their pantry,” Positive Start support worker Lesley Allen said.

“We are no longer experiencing the same kinds of shortages, but the result is recipes that are inexpensive and easy to follow.

“They are good hearty Aussie meals.”

The cookbook contains about 30 recipes that have come from Positive Start participants and also Impact staff.

Impact’s Positive Start support service helps parents develop life and parenting skills, offers advice on other community services available and provides a safe and child-friendly environment.

While Ms Allen could not pick out a favourite, she was looking forward to trying the cheesecake and the salad of roasted sweet potato, avocado and pickled ginger.

“I had to Google how to pickle ginger, but it will be worth it,” she said.

The book even contains a recipe for playdoh, but Ms Allen doesn’t recommend putting it on the menu.

The cookbook is free.

For more information go to https://bit.ly/3hnX3oS.

