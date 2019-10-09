New constitution for chamber

BUNDABERG Chamber of Commerce’s outgoing president said its membership had grown, and that it intends on broadening its revenue streams.

Yale Morgan gave his report at the chamber’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

About 40 members attended the lunch meeting at Rowers on the River.

Mr Morgan steps back as vice-president after six years in the current role, which was now filled by Tim Sayre.

“I want to thank the business community and members for the privilege to serve you,” Mr Morgan said.

“Not one to settle, I’m certainly looking forward to being part of the new management committee who will see new opportunities of growth for our members.

“Standing alone, a business has limited opportunity, but as a collective group, focused on building a better business and stronger community, the opportunities are limitless.”

The chamber approved its 11 page constitution and voted in its smaller committee, which decreased from 14 to 9 members. Mr Sayre said the new constitution will not impact the scope of the chamber.

“It’s more about having the right wording so that it fits in with the current acts that are in legislation,” Mr Sayre said.

“So it’s about an update we’ve had to have.”

When asked about the future of business in Bundaberg, he said, “we’re trying to maintain as positive as we possibly can. We know that business have significant struggles ahead but we’re now in the business of vocally supporting businesses and working to actively push for investment, jobs, and policy that fits our business community to allow us to grow.”

Mr Sayre said the chamber still benefits from Mr Morgan’s experience. “This hasn’t been change for the sake of change. Yale expressed the desire to step back a little bit.”

The committee is also made up of treasurer Kerry Greig, secretary Melissa Brooke, Jo Donnison, Kurt Dempsey, Rick Hose, Robert Lateoperissa, and Steve Howard.