New combustible cladding laws spark seminar in Mackay

AS THOUSANDS of Queenslanders face financial strain due to new combustible cladding regulations, a seminar will be held in Mackay to advise of the best way forward for the region's strata property owners.

New building cladding laws come into effect on October 1 and are expected to have a significant impact on body corporates.

Combustible cladding has been used on buildings since the mid-1990s to improve appearance, but the use of materials such as polyurethane has come under scrutiny following a number of building fires in recent years.

The deadly London Grenfell tower fire, which killed 80 people last year, was found to be caused by flammable cladding, and the Melbourne Lacrosse tower caught fire in similar circumstances in 2014.

It's been found some types of cladding can contribute to the rapid spread of flames across susceptible buildings.

Smoke and flames billow from a massive fire that raged in a 27-floor high-rise apartment building in London, Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London early Wednesday, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham

The community education session in Mackay, hosted by Smart Strata and Archers the Strata Professionals, will be held at Clarion Hotel Mackay Marina from 5.30pm on October 10.

It's a direct response to the introduction of the Building and Other Legislation (Cladding) Amendment Regulation 2018.

The new legislation will affect an estimated 12,000 privately-owned strata buildings in Queensland built or refurbished after January 1, 1994, said Archers partner Grant Mifsud.

"Combustible cladding inspection specialists as well as legal experts will present the facts and provide practical solutions to achieve compliance within the specific time frames required for each stage," he explained.

"An open forum designed to enable audience interaction will follow, led by our industry expert panellists with a further networking session after the panel discussion over refreshment."