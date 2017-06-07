New Coles shopping feature to create 8 new jobs

Coles Stockland Kensington team members Geoff Warham and Bec Williams with some Click Collect customers.

EIGHT jobs have been created with the introduction of Click & Collect at Coles Kensington.

The service allows customers to order their groceries online and pick them up from the carpark.

Store manager Melissa Lynch said Click & Collect had been introduced to help customers save time.

"We have many customers outside the Wide Bay region who travel a long way to shop with us. The introduction of Click&Collect means we are able to help these customers save time on their grocery shop,” she said.

"The store also now offers customers an improved home delivery service in around 30 suburbs, with faster delivery times and more deliveries each week.”

Customers can place their order online and select a collection time.

Collection is free and same-day collection is available when customers place their order before 11am on weekdays and by 8am on weekends.

Home delivery is available seven days a week.