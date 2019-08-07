Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COFFEE FIX: Mark and Donna Lamprecht have set up camp at Mary Kinross Park in their retro renovated caravan, serving coffee to locals.
COFFEE FIX: Mark and Donna Lamprecht have set up camp at Mary Kinross Park in their retro renovated caravan, serving coffee to locals. Katie Hall
News

New coffee business rolls into Bargara

Katie Hall
by
7th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS fair to say that Mark Lamprecht has the best office in town.

And it is lucky for him that his office can be taken anywhere.

Last week, the Bargara resident set up his vintage 1970s Viscount caravan at Mary Kinross Park, and is now providing locals with their daily caffeine fix.

Mr Lamprecht said The Crafty Goose had been exclusively available for functions up until last week, when they were approved by council to do business at the park.

"This is our first venture outside of functions,” Mr Lamprecht said.

"I'm really enjoying it and it is good interacting with people in Bargara and meeting the tourists here.”

HAPPY DAYS: Mark Lamprecht is serving coffee to Bargara locals at Mary Kinross Park.
HAPPY DAYS: Mark Lamprecht is serving coffee to Bargara locals at Mary Kinross Park. Katie Hall

He said the customers were excited to see the unique van and business flourish in the southern end of Bargara.

"The main comment we have (from customers) is this is a great venue and they're surprised it (the location) has not been used in the past,” he said.

"We wanted to offer the local residents a place to meet for coffee or to grab a beverage for the trip to town.”

As for the inspiration for the name The Crafty Goose, Mr Lamprecht said it had stemmed from a love of craft beer which he shared with his wife, Donna.

To find out more about The Crafty Goose, including opening hours, go to https://bit.ly/2YKHCO1.

bargara bundaberg coffee mary kinross park small business the crafty goose
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Big read: A Bundy jobs committee divides our pollies

    premium_icon Big read: A Bundy jobs committee divides our pollies

    Politics THE BUNDABERG council is looking forward to seeing details of a potential regional jobs committee, announced by the state government on Monday.

    Students diving into seagrass reef-search

    premium_icon Students diving into seagrass reef-search

    News Six students will swap make the trip to the reef next week

    The two women set to shape the future of Bundy's schools

    premium_icon The two women set to shape the future of Bundy's schools

    News Meet Bundaberg's new Assistant Regional Driectors

    150-lot subdivision: Santalucia takes council to court

    premium_icon 150-lot subdivision: Santalucia takes council to court

    News Developer lodges appeal to remove development conditions