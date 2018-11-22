New club is confirmed for AFL Wide Bay

NEW HORIZON: AFL Wide Bay Development coordinator Shaun Stone and AFL Queensland Sunshine Coast/Wide Bay regional manager Paul Tresise confirm a new club will enter the competition next year.

NEW HORIZON: AFL Wide Bay Development coordinator Shaun Stone and AFL Queensland Sunshine Coast/Wide Bay regional manager Paul Tresise confirm a new club will enter the competition next year. Mike Knott BUN221118AFL1

AUSSIE RULES: AFL Queensland hopes by Christmas the town of Moore Park Beach will officially have the gift of an Aussie Rules club.

The association has given the green light for the town to have a junior club, starting next year, after a forum meeting was held on Wednesday night.

The forum was organised by Moore Park Beach resident Paul Timms who has been looking at the idea for months to provide the town with a sporting team of their own.

Now, AFL Queensland are making the wish come true.

AFL Queensland Sunshine Coast/Wide Bay regional manager Paul Tresise said enough interest from the community and interested players and parents helped the association make the decision.

"From our perspective we believe there is some good community interest and it's now taking the next step to allow those kids to play some community football,” he said.

"There are parents there that has an enthusiasm for it.

"Through the key interest of a couple of community people we've got confidence (it will be a success).”

Tresise said the next step is to affiliate the club, which is proposed to be called Moore Park Beach Football Club.

Moore Park Beach Football will field teams in under-8 and under-10 in AFL Wide Bay.

"In the next fortnight our AFL Queensland junior football operations department will be paying a visit to Moore Park to consult the community further,” he said.

"We understand that Christmas is on the doorstep so there's a process there to get through pretty quick.

"We'd dearly love to have the bells and whistles up and going by 2019 and that will be the aim.”

AFL Wide Bay development coordinator Shaun Stone said the decision was made for the club to run in the long term with the project to at least run for five years.

Club organiser Timms said they were excited about the decision.

There is more from Timms and the club in tomorrow's NewsMail.