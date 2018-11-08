New club could join AFL Wide Bay comp

Moore Park State High School's Mikki Noblett in action during a carnival a couple of years ago. The town could now have its own junior team in AFL Wide Bay.

AUSSIE RULES: "There are no clubs here and we want to change that.”

Moore Park Beach resident Paul Timms hopes a gathering later this month can provide the town with a new sporting club they can call their own.

The NewsMail can reveal there could be a new team playing in AFL Wide Bay next year from Moore Park.

The team would play in juniors, in under-8 and under-10, competing against Brothers and The Waves on Friday nights in Bundaberg.

They could potentially play in under-12 against Hervey Bay and Bundaberg sides if numbers are available.

If the plan goes ahead the new club would be the first to be based in Moore Park since Moore Park Beach Football Club merged with North Bundaberg to form the United Park Eagles in 2015.

"We had the idea to form a sporting team and AFL hasn't been done here,” AFL enthusiast and organiser Timms said.

AFL enthusiast and G'Day Fitness owner Paul Timms is looking to set up an AFL Wide Bay club in Moore Park. Contributed

"It's a growing and development sport, especially for women, so we felt that we could launch one.”

Timms moved from Brisbane to the area 18 months ago with his wife and four kids.

Since then he's helped form Scouts in the region and set up G'Day Fitness, which has been running for a year.

Timms said the working title for the club at the moment was Moore Park Beach Football Club but they needed a committee first before confirming the title.

He said the reason to form a club was simple.

"There are some families that can't come into Bundaberg and train during the week,” Timms said.

"For us it is primarily getting kids into action and playing.”

Timms didn't rule out expanding the club to under-14s and higher, potentially into seniors, but only if the numbers allowed it.”

He said the main role would be to provide a club for those in Moore Park and other areas away from Bundaberg to play in before making the move to Brothers or The Waves at the higher age groups.

The project has the support from Bundaberg Regional Council councillor Jason Barthels and AFL Wide Bay.

"They (AFL Wide Bay) have been unbelievable, they came up straight away and offered assistance,” he said.

"We just need to show we can do it and they'll provide us with the rest to play.”

Timms is now calling on anyone interested to attend a meeting on November 21 from 5pm to 6pm at the Moore Park Beach Community Centre.

There will be activities with the children as well as a public forum to discuss if the venture will go ahead.