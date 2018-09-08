New club a fresh start for title-winning halfback Horne

ROLES REVERSED: The last time Clinton Horne played a grand final he broke Waves Tigers' hearts.

Today, he will try to deliver the club a Bundaberg Rugby League premiership to the Tigers in their 25th year.

Horne steered Hervey Bay Seagulls to a drought-breaking BRL premiership in 2016 at the expense of Waves.

After a tough 2017 campaign, Horne chose to move to the Bundaberg club alongside fellow former Seagull Billy Stefaniuk, a move that instantly reinvigorated his career.

He was welcomed with open arms, and it didn't take long for the Tigers to gel into one of the competition's pace-setters.

The Tigers finished the regular season second on the table, but produced more tries (103), points (573) and had a better defensive record (264) than any other club. Horne was the competition's leading point-scorer with 140 points through five tries and 60 goals.

That success, and this grand final berth, can all be traced back to that first training session at the start of the year.

"That first impression was big. It was different, but in a good way,” Horne said.

"It was a change. It was something that I needed, but for me, it felt like I'd already been there for a while. Everyone came up and shook my hand and it was smooth sailing.”

Horne, halves partner Tyrell Howard and hooker Dan McLennan will steer the side around the park, while player-coach Antonio Kaufusi's NRL, Origin and international experience will also benefit the side.

But for Horne, who played in two grand finals at Hervey Bay in 2015 and 2016, winning the latter, it won't be any individual who delivers the Tigers a long-awaited title.

"I've never thought of it as an individual game. If one person has a bad game, the other 16 have to step up,” Horne said.

"If the whole 17 don't put in, you might not get the result you want.

"It's a different club and a completely different coach.

"Tye (Ingebrigtsen, former Seagulls coach) had his way of preparing the team, Antonio is his own coach and has his own way of doing things.

"We've had good, sharp sessions and it's gone well.”

Horne said he was wary of the young and enthusiastic Wallaroos, and praised the club's coach Peter Waters.

"He'll have a good game plan for us,” Horne said.

"They're a young and enthusiastic side but we'll just have to weather the early storm against them.”