‘I was an object’: Shock NRL sex claims

In the wake of an NRL off season where sex tapes have been released and players have been charged with and accused of serious crimes, a number of women involved have spoken out.

In a series of interviews on the Seven Network's Sunday Night program with reporter Steve Pennells, women from both NRL and AFL circles revealed their shocking treatment at the hands of football players.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg admitted he has seen some of the videos in circulation, including one where an alleged NRL player has his foot on the back of a woman's head and said he is "horrified" but there was no evidence the sex was not consensual.

"When I look at that I am horrified, I am the father of a teenage daughter," Greenberg said.

"We have to make sure of where there is consent and what is illegal - and if there is no consent we will act in the strongest of terms, as will the law."

However, Greenberg stands accused of not responding to an email from Belinda Medlyn, a former Penthouse Pet and stripper, who had a relationship with and a child to former NRL star Bodene Thompson.

That relationship began with a meeting at a Townsville nightclub, where she put the notion to him of having a threesome with Thompson and another man.

In her story she alleges Thompson then provided her with images of his teammates so she could see who she wanted to have group sex with.

Medlyn remained fully aware that she played a role in the scenario that played out but now, later on and with a child, she admits it left her feeling like an "object".

Belinda Medlyn speaks out on Sunday Night. Credit Seven

"I was an object," Medlyn said on Sunday Night.

"A toy among his friends to show off with, 'because look what this chick is going to do'.

"I knew what I was doing so I understand my part in all of this.

"It was about showing off - it was something they seemed they get a thrill out of doing."

Medlyn ended up pregnant.

And while footage heard an off camera Thompson seemingly playing the role of proud dad to his newborn when he could be heard to say: "Hello my boy, you're opening your eyes right now, hey my son," the relationship soon soured with Medlyn seeking support from the NRL and Thompson's club.

She said she sent an email to the NRL and his club with all the contents of the relationship, the group sex, the child and child support payment issues - she alleges she was met with a threat as a response from Thompson's lawyers.

"I didn't get any response (from the NRL), " Medlyn said. But she said she did get one from Thompson's lawyers.

Bodene Thompson in action in 2016 for the NZ Warriors.

"I was threatened that if I was to go forward with this (interview) that I faced jail to tell my side of the story."

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg says he was not aware of that but that he had read Medlyn's email.

"That email was sent to me then forwarded on to our integrity unit as you would expect," Greenberg said. The NRL chief later said he was not aware of the threats allegedly made to Medlyn.

Thompson was asked if he regretted his behaviour and simply gave a curt answer.

"It's all been dealt with," Thompson said.

While Greenberg took his stance against the recording and sharing of sex videos by players former NRL star Todd Carney, who has been at the centre of plenty of scandals, but none that were sexual, said he believed the women involved would have known the videos were being taken.

"Everyone knows that's not on and the players would be disappointed in themselves," Carney said.

"You shouldn't be (doing that) but in some of the videos the girls aren't saying nothing.

"I am not condoning the videos, but in some of the videos you see the girls know there is a video being taken and they're fine with it."

While the NRL was the focus, the AFL did not get off lightly either, with one woman claiming she and a friend were recently filmed by AFL players without their consent.

The woman named Cindy told Seven her tale of going home with two footy players.

"These two guys straight away started taking off their clothes and maybe about one hour in yeah (they started filming us)," she said.

"My girlfriend yelled out stop videoing."

And although they might have stopped she believes the players would have shared the video but left a plea for them.

"I don't know how many people (have seen it)," Cindy said.

"I just want to know that everything you have taken of me is deleted. Do the right thing by me."

The new claims come after what has been a shocking off season for the NRL in particular that has seen the code lurch from one crisis to another.