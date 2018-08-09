New cider bar adds fizz to Bundy

OPENING SOON: Josh Phillips and Zoe Young from Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery.

OPENING SOON: Josh Phillips and Zoe Young from Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery.

THE saying "when one door closes another opens” couldn't be more true for duo Josh Phillips and Zoe Young.

Having recently closed their cellar door in Childers, they are just a week away from opening their Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery in East Bundaberg.

Ms Young said their Cheeky Tiki ciders were the only Queensland ciders made in Queensland from Queensland apples on any sort of commercial scale. It will soon be on tap in Bundy.

The two cider and wine makers said with plenty of new ideas and eight rotating cider taps, they couldn't wait to open.

"We were almost outgrowing the space we had (in their Childers-based set up),” she said.

OPENING SOON: Josh Phillips and Zoe Young from Ohana Cider House and Tropical Winery.

"The opportunity just presented itself at the right time, so we figured why not.

"East Bundaberg seems to be a little happening spot at the moment and when this shed came up it was almost too good to be true,” Ms Young said.

Mr Phillips said their location was "a good hub” with Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Bundaberg Rum just around the corner and Riverfeast just up the road.

"We started with the sweet and dry, then we did a hopped cider and chilli and lime one for Winterfeast - everything we seem to do is well received,” he said.

Ms Young said the house would be like visiting a traditional winery with tastings at the bar. The same locally loved taste and more is set to come in the Cider House.

The Cider House, at 5 Alexandra St, is set to open next Wednesday.