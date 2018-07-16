Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new children's book will be based on the adventures of Coco the silky terrier.
A new children's book will be based on the adventures of Coco the silky terrier.
Offbeat

How adventures of missing dog became children's book

Sean White
by
25th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA writer Blair Reid and her dog Coco have been through some adventures together, including a dognapping and a two-year journey Coco took while later lost.

Miss Reid bought her dog Coco 10 years ago in Toowoomba.

She had her dog for two weeks when someone broke into her house and stole Coco.

"After two-and-a-half weeks of many posters, news ads and radio shout-outs, I got Coco back," Miss Reid said.

"A few years later I moved to Brisbane and I came home from work one day to find Coco was gone without a trace.

"So out came the posters, Facebook posts, news ads and more but no luck this time."

Ms Reid would get a phone call from the RSPCA in Noosa about two years later to let her know they had found her dog.

"It was insane to get that phone call because I would have people call, telling me they thought they saw her, but the RSPCA was absolutely sure it was Coco," Miss Reid said.

"I raced as quickly as possible to the shelter and was reunited with Coco.

"We have always wondered what she got up to, how she got there and who had her.

"The truth is, we will never really know, but I used to jokingly make up stories of what she got up to and who she met.

"So, began my Coco Tales adventure/project to create a children's book series about Coco."

She said the project took her 18 months to complete.

Miss Reid and Coco became ambassadors for the RSPCA in November where Miss Reid talks about the importance of responsible pet ownership.

For more information click here

Related Items

children's book dogs microchipping rspca australia toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    JEWEL: Mayor sends development decision to CEO

    premium_icon JEWEL: Mayor sends development decision to CEO

    Council News AFTER a dramatic ordinary meeting full of contest and allegation, the council is still no closer to making a decision on the proposed nine-storey high-rise.

    • 25th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    COUNCIL BATTLE: Barnes's attempt to remove Dempsey's vote

    premium_icon COUNCIL BATTLE: Barnes's attempt to remove Dempsey's vote

    Council News The Mayor said Cr Barnes had displayed "incorrect” accusations

    • 25th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    High-rise supporters upbeat after 'bizarre' council decision

    premium_icon High-rise supporters upbeat after 'bizarre' council decision

    News Another twist in controversial development

    • 25th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    SHOCKING STATS: Dementia numbers to soar in Hinkler

    premium_icon SHOCKING STATS: Dementia numbers to soar in Hinkler

    News New report identifies an extra 2500 sufferers

    • 25th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners