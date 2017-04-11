New Childers cafe owner falling in love with the place

FRESH START: Cafe 58 in Childers is starting to bring in regulars, owner Sue Johns says.

SUE Johns tells a "sad story” of how she came to be behind the counter at a cafe in Childers.

At the start of 2016 her husband took his own life, sending shockwaves through her family.

After living in Cairns for 28 years, married for 32, she felt the need to get away.

"I left Cairns last year, trying to get over it and find myself,” Ms Johns said.

"I went home for the 12-month anniversary, and then I came back down the coast.

"I didn't know where I was going or what I was going to do.”

Then she saw the shop on Churchill St up for sale.

Having worked in hospitality before, she hadn't planned to go back into business.

"It's hard work, but I think I was propelled,” she said.

When she saw it, the business was sold, so she thought she had missed out - but in a turn of fate, the first sale fell through.

"I bought it and drove away, going 'What the hell have I just done?'”

Now, Ms Johns is on a path of positivity, diving into a business she hopes to grow into a success.

Redecorating the cafe, improving her menu and befriending regulars over the last month has given her a new focus in life.

She wants to make a difference with mental health in the Childers community.

"It's really close to my heart and that's something I want to bring into Cafe 58,” she said.

"You know, if you're feeling down, come in here for a chat.”

She has given the venue a new, "funky, retro feel” with street art-style and said the cafe was starting to come into its own.

"I can't believe how it's gone,” she said.

"Especially in the last two weeks - we're starting to get a few regulars, and I have a couple of beautiful local kids helping me out.”

The menu offers classic takeaway options, from a selection of 13 burgers to fresh seafood and milkshakes and spiders in a range of flavours (including lime).

One happy customer said the works burger was the best he'd ever had.

Ms Johns has been overwhelmed by the support from Childers locals.

"I'm so happy and proud I have these people in my life.”

Ms Johns misses her family and her old home town of Cairns - but she is on a mission in Childers.

"I plan to head back, it's just a matter of when.

"I would love to build this up and sell it eventually.

"But who knows - it could end up being happily ever after in Childers.

"I'm falling in love with it more and more.

"It's so beautiful this area.”

If you need help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Cafe 58 is at 81 Churchill St, Childers.

Phone 4126 3945 or visit the Facebook page.