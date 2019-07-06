New Childers cafe out to promote produce

CHILDERS NEW CAFE: Insane Caffeine has officially opened its doors in Childers.

IF YOU have an insane love of coffee and good food, we've got the perfect spot for you.

In a "re-discovered factory” setting off the Bruce Hwy, Kevin and Tania Chapman have opened up Insane Caffeine where they are dedicated to using local produce and businesses.

This includes G'day Farms produce, Childers Free Range eggs, meat from the Childers Butchery, sour dough from The Pocket Storehouse and Russo Farms, so there's a little bit of the region in every meal.

Mr Chapman grew up on a cane farm in Bargara and has worked in engineering.

His wife is from Bundaberg and has about a decade of experience in the cafe scene.

He said opening the cafe was their first chance to do something together, as a family with their four children.

Their motto is "good food and coffee on the highway” but their home on Churchill St offers something a little more.

"We bake everything on site,” Mr Chapman said.

"We're baking every night and our menu changes every day.”

FAMILY BUSINESS: Kevin, Tania, Ella, Brant, Sara and Riley Chapman outside Insane Caffeine in Childers. Contributed

Mr Chapman said everyone could do good food at home, but atmosphere was something their cafe hoped to radiate.

He said they considered opening in Bundaberg, but with many of their friends in the cafe industry already catering to the needs of the Bundy community, they opted to open down the road in Childers.

The Chapman family worked for six months together to get the place up and running, and the mural on the side of the building was painted by Mr Chapman's daughter Ella.

With family at the heart of the business, Mr Chapman said this new venture was as much for the children as it was for he and his wife.

The name of the cafe was chosen to simply reflect their love for coffee, Mr Chapman said.

The coffee is First Batch and he said the cafe had both origin and house blends.

Insane Caffeine is open from 6am to 4pm weekdays and typically open from 6am to 2pm on weekends.

Insane Caffeine is at 79 Churchill St, Childers, and is open seven days a week.